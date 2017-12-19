Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Air Lease (AL) Stock Price

Headlines about Air Lease (NYSE:AL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Lease earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1188715771739 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Lease from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Air Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS boosted their target price on Air Lease from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Air Lease ( NYSE AL ) traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,319. The company has a market cap of $4,830.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.67%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,919,270 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

