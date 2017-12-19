Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GSI Technology (GSIT) Stock Price

News articles about GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GSI Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2562757713981 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ GSIT) traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,297. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc is a provider of Very Fast static random access memory (SRAM) products and low latency dynamic random access memory (LLDRAM) products. The Company operates through the design, development and sale of integrated circuits segment. Its products are incorporated primarily in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

