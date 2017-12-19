Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($59.52) price target on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLE. Morgan Stanley set a €54.30 ($64.64) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS reiterated a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($60.71) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €53.00 ($63.10) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.16 ($58.53).
Shares of Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) opened at €43.85 ($52.20) on Monday. Societe Generale has a one year low of €40.65 ($48.39) and a one year high of €52.26 ($62.21).
Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
