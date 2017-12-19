Snyder's-Lance (LNCE) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday. BMO Capital Markets currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNCE. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Snyder's-Lance and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Snyder's-Lance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS reduced their price objective on Snyder's-Lance from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Snyder's-Lance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,559.92, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.71. Snyder's-Lance has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $50.29.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.86 million. Snyder's-Lance had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Snyder's-Lance will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Snyder's-Lance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNCE. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Snyder's-Lance in the second quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 235.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

