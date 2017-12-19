Sigma Designs (SIGM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Designs earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.8193452843369 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Sigma Designs (SIGM) remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,314. Sigma Designs has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.00.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Sigma Designs had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. analysts predict that Sigma Designs will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Sigma Designs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sigma Designs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

