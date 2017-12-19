SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $282,000 in Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $532,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerplus by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enerplus by 182.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Enerplus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 406,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Enerplus Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1,997.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $282,000 in Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/sg-americas-securities-llc-invests-282000-in-enerplus-corporation-erf-stock.html.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.