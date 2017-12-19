SG Americas Securities LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 254,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $429,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,288 shares of company stock worth $5,570,790 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,640.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.17. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

