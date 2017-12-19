SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,871 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,134.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 370,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 31.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 35.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ BLDR) opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,264.47, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $256,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,587 shares in the company, valued at $545,299.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 166,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $3,027,526.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,598 shares of company stock worth $6,950,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-7871-shares-of-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr.html.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.