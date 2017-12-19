Servicesource International (SREV) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.06

News headlines about Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Servicesource International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7021300594592 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SREV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ SREV) traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 209,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,102. Servicesource International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.05.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Christopher Carrington purchased 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI).

