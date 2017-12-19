ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $3,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 115.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.
ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.62 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.