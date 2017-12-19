Sempra Energy (SRE) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Sempra Energy worth $56,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,037,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,796,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,537,000 after purchasing an additional 429,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,031,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,602,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,103,000 after purchasing an additional 265,851 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.95%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.