Sempra Energy (SRE) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Sempra Energy worth $56,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,037,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,796,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,537,000 after purchasing an additional 429,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,031,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,602,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,103,000 after purchasing an additional 265,851 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE ) opened at $115.07 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $29,258.07, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/sempra-energy-sre-holdings-cut-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.