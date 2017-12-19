Seashore Organic Marijuana Corp (VRT) Director Linda Joy Sampson Sells 163,500 Shares

Seashore Organic Marijuana Corp (CNSX:VRT) Director Linda Joy Sampson sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $98,100.00.

Linda Joy Sampson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Linda Joy Sampson sold 9,000 shares of Seashore Organic Marijuana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $5,490.00.

Seashore Organic Marijuana Corp (VRT) opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Seashore Organic Marijuana Corp has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/seashore-organic-marijuana-corp-vrt-director-linda-joy-sampson-sells-163500-shares.html.

