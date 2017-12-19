Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA FNDX) traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 309,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,537. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $37.46.

