Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,874 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,201,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,786,000 after buying an additional 852,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,409,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,232,000 after buying an additional 7,446,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,414,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,140,000 after buying an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,045,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,904,000 after buying an additional 908,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,611.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,260,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after buying an additional 8,137,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23,312.02, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,538 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $39,388.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,733.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Montoya sold 10,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,391.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Kroger Co (KR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/schroder-investment-management-group-lowers-position-in-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.