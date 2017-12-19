Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 678.9% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 price target on MiMedx Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MiMedx Group Inc ( NASDAQ MDXG ) opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,387.94, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. MiMedx Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/schroder-investment-management-group-decreases-holdings-in-mimedx-group-inc-mdxg.html.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.