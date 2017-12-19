SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.23% of SCANA worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCG. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in SCANA by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in SCANA by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SCANA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reduced their price objective on SCANA from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised SCANA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SCANA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of SCANA Co. ( SCG ) opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,335.02, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SCANA had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SCANA Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

