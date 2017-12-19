Sanofi (SNY) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNY. raised shares of Sanofi from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Sanofi (SNY) opened at $43.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $108,853.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 33.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

