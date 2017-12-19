Sanmina (SANM) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Sanmina (NASDAQ SANM) opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,200.24, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 77% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sanmina by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 781,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 278,944 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 108,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

