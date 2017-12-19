Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,581 Shares of American Express Company (AXP)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,233,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,231,710,000 after buying an additional 731,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,685,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,764,339,000 after buying an additional 508,030 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,342,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,376,719,000 after buying an additional 103,546 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,044,577,000 after buying an additional 300,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,039,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $998,602,000 after buying an additional 735,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Linda Zukauckas sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $304,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,333 shares in the company, valued at $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,310 shares of company stock worth $42,478,329. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $99.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85,475.93, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

