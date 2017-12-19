San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,164. The company has a market cap of $363.08, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.37. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests).

