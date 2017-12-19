Ryder System (R) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Ryder System (NYSE:R) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryder System earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.4957764905991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Ryder System from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R ) traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4,316.30, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 32,328 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 4,790 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $391,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,633 shares of company stock worth $5,174,795. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

