Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $17,335,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $4,133,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Hess Midstream Partners LP ( NYSE:HESM ) opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/russell-investments-group-ltd-lowers-position-in-hess-midstream-partners-lp-hesm.html.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.