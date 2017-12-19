Ruby Tuesday (RT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.06

News stories about Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ruby Tuesday earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.5357507756641 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Ruby Tuesday (NYSE RT) traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,871. Ruby Tuesday has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ruby Tuesday had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $217.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. sold 309,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $736,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

