Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,313 Shares of First American Corporation (The) (FAF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of First American Corporation (The) (NYSE:FAF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of First American worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American by 352.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First American by 78.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First American during the third quarter worth $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First American by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First American during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other First American news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 9,981 shares of First American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $547,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,337 shares of First American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $404,342.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,161 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,325 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Corporation ( NYSE FAF ) opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. First American Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $6,194.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. First American had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. First American’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that First American Corporation will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

First American Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

