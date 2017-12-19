Royce & Associates LP Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.42% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $974.97, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of -0.03.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.56 million. research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Glen F. Hoffsis bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,477. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

