Ross Stores (ROST) versus Lands' End (LE) Head to Head Survey

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) and Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ross Stores alerts:

This table compares Ross Stores and Lands' End’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores $12.87 billion 2.30 $1.12 billion $3.13 24.78 Lands' End $1.34 billion 0.47 -$109.78 million ($3.31) -5.85

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Lands' End. Lands' End is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ross Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ross Stores and Lands' End’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores 8.93% 43.21% 21.90% Lands' End -7.85% 0.55% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Lands' End shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ross Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lands' End shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ross Stores pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lands' End does not pay a dividend. Ross Stores pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lands' End has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ross Stores and Lands' End, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores 0 7 15 0 2.68 Lands' End 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ross Stores presently has a consensus target price of $74.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.91%. Lands' End has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.48%. Given Ross Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than Lands' End.

Risk and Volatility

Ross Stores has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lands' End has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Lands' End on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017. The Company offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operated 193 dd’s DISCOUNTS stores in 15 states as of January 28, 2017. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,533 stores consisted of 1,340 Ross stores and 193 dd’s DISCOUNTS stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company owned and operated six distribution processing facilities-three in California, one in Pennsylvania, and two in South Carolina.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc. (Lands’ End) is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. The Company offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com. The Direct segment sells products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites, international Websites and direct mail catalogs. The Retail segment sells products and services through Lands’ End Shops at Sears across the United States, the Company’s standalone Lands’ End Inlet stores and international shop-in-shops. The Company’s product categories include Apparel and Non-apparel. The Non-apparel category offers accessories, footwear and home goods. The Company provides embroidery, monogramming, gift wrapping, shipping and other services. In addition, the Company offers sheets and pillowcases, duvet covers and comforters, blankets and throws, mattress pads, towels, rugs and mats, school uniforms and shower curtains.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.