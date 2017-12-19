Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME) Director Garrett Andrew Wyatt Ganden Sells 2,600 Shares

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Director Garrett Andrew Wyatt Ganden sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$35,750.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Garrett Andrew Wyatt Ganden sold 50,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$680,000.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Garrett Andrew Wyatt Ganden sold 30,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$381,000.00.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a one year low of C$9.18 and a one year high of C$13.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc is an agriculture equipment dealer with a network of full-service agriculture and industrial equipment stores across the Canadian Prairie Provinces. The Company operates in two segments: agriculture segment and industrial segment. The agriculture segment primarily includes sales of agricultural equipment, parts and services, and the industrial segment includes sales of industrial equipment, parts and services.

