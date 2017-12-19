Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) VP Douglas E. Stenske Sells 3,287 Shares

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) VP Douglas E. Stenske sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $443,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE COL) traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.83. 1,101,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,032.71, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.80 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 174,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

