Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 30.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 106.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 16,857.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

In other Rockwell Collins news, VP David J. Nieuwsma sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $518,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,017,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,115 shares of company stock worth $73,475,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE COL) opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $22,032.71, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/rockwell-collins-inc-col-stake-lessened-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.