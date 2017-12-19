RLI (RLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. boasts one of the industry’s most profitable P&C writers with an impressive track record of underwriting profits in 37 of the past 41 years (particularly the last 21 years). Its ability to consistently increase dividend, announce special dividends, maintain combined ratios at favorable levels as well as a solid capital position are other positives. Continuous strategic investments to fortify Casualty segment bode well. The company also remains focused on strengthening its underwriting results and has decided to drop underperforming products in the property business. The company witnessed its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 over the last 60 days. Shares of RLI Corp have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses raise concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $51.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI ) traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,563.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). RLI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 991 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $56,883.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,991 shares of company stock worth $296,903 in the last ninety days. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,542,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RLI by 220.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLI by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,954,000 after buying an additional 145,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLI by 22,871.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

