Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) remained flat at $$0.31 during trading on Thursday. 492,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,523. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). equities analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,222,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.49% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

