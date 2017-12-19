Reviewing Jones Energy (JONE) and Its Peers

Jones Energy (NYSE: JONE) is one of 228 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jones Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -105.90% -0.80% -0.35% Jones Energy Competitors -301.99% 23.91% 5.65%

This table compares Jones Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $127.85 million -$42.55 million -0.35 Jones Energy Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -23.73

Jones Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Energy has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jones Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 2 2 3 0 2.14 Jones Energy Competitors 1486 7712 12451 261 2.52

Jones Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 343.84%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Jones Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jones Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Jones Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Jones Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jones Energy peers beat Jones Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma. The Company’s oil is generally sold under short-term, extendable and cancellable agreements with unaffiliated purchasers. The Company’s natural gas is sold at delivery points at or near producing wells to natural gas gathering and marketing companies. Its total estimated proved reserves are approximately 101.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Approximately 25% of its total estimated proved reserves consist of oil, over 32% consist of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and over 43% consist of natural gas. Its properties include over 1,020 gross producing wells.

