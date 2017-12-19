Reviewing American Residential Properties (ARPI) & Its Rivals

American Residential Properties (NYSE: ARPI) is one of 42 public companies in the “Residential REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Residential Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Residential REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Residential Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Residential Properties -38.70% -9.17% -3.64% American Residential Properties Competitors 20.52% 4.13% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Residential Properties and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Residential Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A American Residential Properties Competitors 190 1239 1269 32 2.42

As a group, “Residential REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.23%. Given American Residential Properties’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Residential Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Residential Properties and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Residential Properties N/A N/A -11.35 American Residential Properties Competitors $673.89 million $325.00 million 19.36

American Residential Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Residential Properties. American Residential Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

American Residential Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Residential Properties pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Residential REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 150.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Residential Properties competitors beat American Residential Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

American Residential Properties Company Profile

American Residential Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment company, which is organized as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, renovates, and manages single-family homes as rental properties. American Residential Properties OP, L.P. acts as its operating partnership. American Residential Leasing Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of its operating partnership. The Company owns 8,893 properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas that were 81% leased, and it managed an additional 437 properties for ARP Phoenix Fund I, LP in Arizona and Nevada. In addition to its primary business, the Company has a private mortgage financing business.

