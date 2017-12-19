Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 992,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $77,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $95.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Medtronic plc. ( NYSE:MDT ) opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113,017.08, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/retirement-systems-of-alabama-lowers-holdings-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.