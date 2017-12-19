Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Burford Capital (BUR)

Burford Capital (LON: BUR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2017 – Burford Capital was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,108 ($14.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,148 ($15.45).

12/15/2017 – Burford Capital had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.15) price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,148 ($15.45) price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,148 ($15.45) price target on the stock.

12/6/2017 – Burford Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,310 ($17.63) price target on the stock.

11/22/2017 – Burford Capital is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) traded down GBX 23 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,125 ($15.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,868. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.93).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

