Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

12/13/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

12/12/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.10) price target on the stock.

12/8/2017 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 230 ($3.10).

12/6/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 305 ($4.10) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 280 ($3.77) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

11/27/2017 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 305 ($4.10) price target on the stock.

11/23/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2017 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 230 ($3.10). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 305 ($4.10). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($4.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

11/10/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

11/10/2017 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

10/23/2017 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233.05 ($3.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,309,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 186.50 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.90 ($3.15).

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

