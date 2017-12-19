Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV):

12/11/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €205.00 ($244.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($255.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €207.00 ($246.43) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €184.00 ($219.05) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €210.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2017 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €200.00 ($238.10) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) opened at €194.00 ($230.95) on Tuesday. Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €182.00 ($216.67) and a 12-month high of €192.61 ($229.30).

