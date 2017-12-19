Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th (AAPL, BOSS, DLG, GLE, P1Z, SOW, VNA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €69.00 ($82.14) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

was given a €35.00 ($41.67) target price by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) was given a €49.00 ($58.33) price target by analysts at UBS AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €22.00 ($26.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €53.00 ($63.10) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €49.00 ($58.33) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €44.00 ($52.38) price target by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €39.00 ($46.43) target price by analysts at UBS AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €43.00 ($51.19) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €45.00 ($53.57) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

