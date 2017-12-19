Remark (MARK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Remark earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 45.3815546285814 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARK. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Remark to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Remark ( NASDAQ MARK ) traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,041. Remark has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.34.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 90,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $726,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

