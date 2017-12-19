Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,994 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 820.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 386,436 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,959,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,694,000 after purchasing an additional 277,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,034.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $92,860.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

