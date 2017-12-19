N+1 Singer reissued their corporate rating on shares of Redde (LON:REDD) in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Redde from GBX 193 ($2.60) to GBX 197 ($2.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Redde alerts:

Redde (LON:REDD) opened at GBX 174.63 ($2.35) on Monday. Redde has a twelve month low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.45).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Redde (REDD) Given Corporate Rating at N+1 Singer” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/redde-redd-given-corporate-rating-at-n1-singer.html.

Redde Company Profile

Redde plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing non-fault accident management assistance and related services, fleet management and legal services. The Company offers a range of motor claims accident management services, including vehicle replacement and repair management together with full claims-handling assistance, as well as legal and other personalized services.

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.