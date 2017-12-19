Redde (REDD) Given Corporate Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their corporate rating on shares of Redde (LON:REDD) in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Redde from GBX 193 ($2.60) to GBX 197 ($2.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Redde (LON:REDD) opened at GBX 174.63 ($2.35) on Monday. Redde has a twelve month low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 182 ($2.45).
Redde Company Profile
Redde plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing non-fault accident management assistance and related services, fleet management and legal services. The Company offers a range of motor claims accident management services, including vehicle replacement and repair management together with full claims-handling assistance, as well as legal and other personalized services.
