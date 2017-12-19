Red Hat (RHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The open-source software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Hat updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.81 EPS.

Red Hat (RHT) traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.86. 2,334,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,373. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,800.00, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts recently commented on RHT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $129,146.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $349,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,133.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,377. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

