Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON: VSVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/18/2017 – Vesuvius had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 535 ($7.20) price target on the stock.

12/18/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

12/8/2017 – Vesuvius had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

12/5/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.42) price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 550 ($7.40) to GBX 605 ($8.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Vesuvius is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

11/30/2017 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 666 ($8.96) to GBX 680 ($9.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2017 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 710 ($9.56) to GBX 730 ($9.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at . They now have a GBX 730 ($9.83) price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.83) price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.96) price target on the stock.

10/31/2017 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.96) price target on the stock.

Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) opened at GBX 578.50 ($7.79) on Tuesday. Vesuvius Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.66).

In related news, insider Guy Young acquired 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,997 ($40,372.81).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

