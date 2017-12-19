Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON: SPX) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($82.10) price target on the stock.

12/13/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 5,600 ($75.37) price target on the stock.

12/5/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($80.75) price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 6,530 ($87.89) price target on the stock.

12/4/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target lowered by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 5,800 ($78.06) to GBX 5,700 ($76.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 6,100 ($82.10) price target on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 5,945 ($80.01) to GBX 6,010 ($80.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($78.06) price target on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,070 ($68.24) price target on the stock.

10/31/2017 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($80.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) traded up GBX 25 ($0.34) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,525 ($74.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,677. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,076 ($54.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,995 ($80.69).

In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,477 ($60.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,477.41 ($1,988.44). Also, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,825 ($78.40) per share, with a total value of £100,190 ($134,845.22).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

