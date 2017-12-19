Raytheon (RTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.3770552952152 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,494. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $141.16 and a 52 week high of $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55,339.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Raytheon will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Raytheon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.77.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $152,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,545 shares of company stock worth $291,955. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

