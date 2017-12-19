RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,173,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 510% from the previous session’s volume of 356,024 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.38.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems.

