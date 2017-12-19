RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,173,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 510% from the previous session’s volume of 356,024 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.38.
RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.27.
About RADA Electronic Ind.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems.
