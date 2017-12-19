Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Issued By Jefferies Group

Caseys General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Caseys General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caseys General Stores in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caseys General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caseys General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caseys General Stores in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of Caseys General Stores ( NASDAQ CASY ) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 467,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Caseys General Stores has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,988.65, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.12). Caseys General Stores had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Caseys General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $108,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $888,814.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caseys General Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,709,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Caseys General Stores by 20.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Caseys General Stores by 9.2% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,379,000 after acquiring an additional 131,245 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Caseys General Stores by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,331,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,728,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caseys General Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Caseys General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

