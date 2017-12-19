Q4 2017 Earnings Estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Issued By Jefferies Group

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JHG. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG ) opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7,445.09, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 257.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,515,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

