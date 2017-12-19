Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.85 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Bible sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $203,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,901.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,005,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,795.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM ) opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,614.63, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.44. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

