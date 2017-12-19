Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.44 Million Stake in DXC Technology (DXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30,928.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,771,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,368,006,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $1,032,608,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $898,855,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $625,894,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 35,340 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology ( DXC ) opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27,163.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.40. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.44 Million Stake in DXC Technology (DXC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-12-44-million-stake-in-dxc-technology-dxc.html.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.